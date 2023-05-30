Police: Nine people shot in dispute between two groups on Hollywood's Broadwalk

Nine people were shot and hospitalized in a dispute between two groups on the Broadwalk in Hollywood on Monday night, a spokeswoman for the police department said.

The dispute ended in gunfire about 6:45 p.m. Monday, spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said in a report by the Sun Sentinel.

One suspect was in custody and police were searching for a second suspect, she said.

Injured were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, both in Hollywood, Bettineschi said. The ages of the injured were not released.

WFOR-TV reported at least three minors were injured. Also five people were taken into custody and one is possibly still at large

"Police are responding right now. We have victims treated by police and paramedics on scene and transported to the hospital," Mayor Josh Levy told WFOR-TV and the Sun Sentinel.

"It seemed like people might have gotten caught in the crossfire. But I can’t verify that."

The mayor posted on Facebook: "Thank you to the good samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today's shooting. The Hollywood Police Department Public Information Officer will be providing further information."

The shooting was in the 1200 block of North Broadwalk, adjacent to the Hollywood Beach Theatre.

Police are asking people to avoid Hollywood beach from Johnson to Garfield streets and the Broadwalk “due to an ongoing investigation," according to police on Twitter.

A family reunification area has been set up at the bus loop at Johnson Street and North Ocean Drive, police said.

Crowds were seen on a live beach camera scrambling along the Broadwalk. The city of Hollywood has a live link to the Broadwalk.



Scripps Only Content 2023