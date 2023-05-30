Stanley Cup Final series schedule set for Panthers, Knights

Winner of Florida-Vegas series to claim first Stanley Cup in franchise history
The Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes shake hands after the Panthers won Game 4 of...
The Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes shake hands after the Panthers won Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The NHL Stanley Cup Final schedule is set.

After the Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Dallas Stars in a 6-0 victory Monday night in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final series, they'll face the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers for the right to lay claim to the Stanley Cup.

The Panthers swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final series.

Vegas will host Florida in the opening game of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night. The Panthers will be back on their home ice on June 8 and June 10.

NHL Stanley Cup Final Schedule

  • June 3: Panthers at Knights, 8 p.m.
  • June 5: Panthers at Knights, 8 p.m.
  • June 8: Knights at Panthers, 8 p.m.
  • June 10: Knights at Panthers, 8 p.m.
  • June 13: Panthers at Knights, 8 p.m.
  • June 16: Knights at Panthers, 8 p.m.
  • June 19: Panthers at Knights, 8 p.m.

Every game in the best-of-seven series will begin at 8 p.m. and be simulcast on TNT, TBS and TruTV.

The NHL is guaranteed to have a franchise win its first-ever Stanley Cup.

This will be the second Stanley Cup Final appearance for both franchises. The Knights played for the Cup in their inaugural season in 2018, losing to the Washington Capitals in five games, and the Panthers last did it in 1996, when they were swept by the Colorado Avalanche.

The series will also mark the first time the Stanley Cup Final will be played at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. Florida's previous Stanley Cup Final appearance in South Florida was played at the now-demolished Miami Arena.

