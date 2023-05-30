Teacher killed in murder-suicide was stabbed to death, police say

Police in Port St. Lucie said Tuesday that a middle school teacher who was killed in a murder-suicide this past weekend was stabbed to death.

Investigators said Amanda Hicks, 26, was stabbed to death Saturday night by her fiancé at their home in the Peacock Run apartments located off Torino Parkway.

Investigators said the man then shot himself.

While police have not identified either person, the Martin County School District said Hicks was a reading teacher at Dr. David Anderson Middle School near Stuart since 2019.

Grief counselors were on hand Tuesday for staff and any students who wanted to come by.

"We wanted to share stories, and we wanted to share pictures," Dr. David Anderson Middle School Principal Darcia Borel said. "We wanted to be there for each other and share our love and grief process together."

The couple had a 10-month-old child who police found in their crib after being called to the home for a welfare check.

The baby was not hurt and had been in the crib alone for about 11 hours after the killings, according to police.

The child is now in the custody of a family member.

