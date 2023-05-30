Timber, dog with long legs and floppy ears, needs a good home

Timber is ready to be adopted from Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control. The 9-year-old dog has been in the shelter for more than two months.

Right now, the shelter has a campaign to help "Clear Kennel 1."

The shelter says Timber has a high energy level, but he's good with dogs and children. Learn more about Timber by clicking here.

Melanie Perazzo says, “As you can see he has an amazing coat, such a beautiful dog and such a beautiful personality.”

Timber knows some tricks, and he’ll be happy to sit or shake with a paw if you ask nicely with a treat.

“Very treat motivated, a very sweet guy. He loves to play with other dogs, he has a good amount of energy,” Perazzo said. “He loves pets, loves cuddles, he’s just a great guy. Definitely needs a great home.”

Timber would love a nice yard to run around in with toys and balls, he has high energy. He is also patient and gentle when he receives a treat.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is overcrowded and there's a great need for adoptions. If you can't adopt, you can consider fostering a pet like Jackson, or donating items that will make the pets more comfortable through the shelter's Amazon Wish List.

Currently, the shelter is offering a number of incentives to families who adopt. Adoptions, microchips, vaccines and tags are at a greatly reduced fee.

PBCACC says each adoption will ensure the pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have county license tags. Adopters also receive a free Health Care Certificate that offers a free exam for their pet from participating veterinarians, with a savings up to $500, and a bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food.

Look through the adoptable pets online by clicking here. The foster/adoption application is completed in person, no appointment is needed.

If you’re interested in the Foster2Rescue program, email ACCFoster@pbcgov.org

The adoption center hours are Monday to Friday, 12 p.m.– 6 p.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. PBC Animal Care and Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike. For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or click here.

