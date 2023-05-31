Boca Raton Bowl to be played on Thursday night for first time in 2023

For the first time in its 10-year history, the Boca Raton Bowl will be played on a Thursday night.

The 10th annual Boca Raton Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 8 p.m., the Boca Raton Bowl announced Wednesday. It will be nationally televised on ESPN.

This will mark the first time that Palm Beach County's only college football bowl game will be played on a Thursday night.

"College football fans are very accustomed to Thursday night games throughout the season, so we're thrilled to showcase this year's RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl in this high-profile prime-time window," Doug Mosley, executive director of the Boca Raton Bowl, said in a news release announcing the date and kickoff time.

Orange Bowl trophy on display during second half of 2021 game

The Boca Raton Bowl has been played on the Tuesday evening before Christmas in seven of its nine previous years, including last year's game. It was played on a Saturday in 2019 and 2021.

This year's game will pit teams from two of five leagues – the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference and Sun Belt Conference – as well as select independents.

Toledo defeated Liberty 21-19 in last year's game.

The Boca Raton Bowl will once again be played at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University, as it has every year since the inaugural game in 2014.

It can be heard nationally on ESPN Radio and locally on ESPN 106.3 FM.

Scripps Only Content 2023