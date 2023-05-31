French bulldog rescued after paw gets stuck in drain of kitchen sink

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Firefighters helped save a dog whose paw got stuck in the drain of a kitchen sink Tuesday night at a home near West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received a call for help in the 2000 block of Haverhill Road to assist Cookie, a 6-month-old French bulldog whose paw got stuck in the drain while she was getting a bath.

Firefighters with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue use tools to help free Cookie's paw from the...
Firefighters with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue use tools to help free Cookie's paw from the drain of a kitchen sink.

Firefighters spent more than an hour working to free Cookie, first removing the drain from the sink and then using tools to carefully cut the remaining metal from around the paw.

After her paw was free, Cookie was bandaged and taken by her family to an animal hospital for further treatment.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

School is out for the summer, and if you are looking for something new to do, you might want to...
Palm Beach Zoo offering free admission
Palm Beach County murderer’s execution remains as scheduled
Lake Worth Beach Tri-Rail train victim was 'hard-working mom,' loved one says
Sargassum blob hitting Treasure Coast just before Memorial Day weekend
2 more arrested after illegal arcade raids, including Fort Pierce, Delray Beach

Latest News

Warnings, fines to be issued for feeding large groups without permit
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event,...
DeSantis kicks off campaign in Iowa, calling for 'revival of American greatness'
PBIA's short-term, premium parking lots close Thursday for several months
Lake Worth Beach Tri-Rail train victim was 'hard-working mom,' loved one says