Mother arrested after stabbing 9-year-old daughter multiple times, police say

Officials said Calla Weddington is charged with five counts, including assault, unlawful imprisonment, and attempted assault of an officer.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A mother in Hawaii has been charged after police said she stabbed her 9-year-old daughter multiple times.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Calla Weddington violated a child custody order when she pulled her daughter out of school last Wednesday and drove her to a home in Pahoa.

Once at the home, Weddington stabbed the child multiple times in the hand and chest, Hawaii Island Police said.

Authorities also said the woman is accused of lunging at a responding officer with a knife.

Police took Weddington into custody, and she has been ordered by a judge to undergo a mental fitness exam.

The 9-year-old has been released from the hospital and is back with her father.

Police said Weddington has been charged with five counts, including assault, unlawful imprisonment, and attempted assault of an officer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School is out for the summer, and if you are looking for something new to do, you might want to...
Palm Beach Zoo offering free admission
Lake Worth Beach Tri-Rail train victim was 'hard-working mom,' loved one says
Palm Beach County murderer’s execution remains as scheduled
Sargassum blob hitting Treasure Coast just before Memorial Day weekend
Warnings, fines to be issued for feeding large groups without permit

Latest News

FILE - An Amber Alert has been canceled in Wisconsin for a 1-year-old from Milwaukee after she...
Amber Alert canceled; 1-year-old girl in Wisconsin found safe
'She's a lifesaver:' Woman credits nurse for helping her after cancer diagnosis
Toledo players hold up the trophy after a win over Liberty in the Boca Raton Bowl NCAA college...
Boca Raton Bowl to be played on Thursday night for first time in 2023
Diane Babbin collects her $1 million prize with her family on May 24.
‘Less worries’: Single mom wins $1 million after trip to store to buy thermometer for sick son
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
Biden approves a new $300M military aid package for Ukraine