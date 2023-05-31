PBIA's short-term, premium parking lots close Thursday for several months

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT
Short-term and premium parking lots at Palm Beach International Airport will close starting Thursday for several months.

The closure is for routine maintenance of the parking garage. When open, the short-term rate is $17 per day and $1 for every 20 minutes. Premium parking is $30 per day with $2 for the first 20 minutes, $1 each additional 20 minutes.

Long-term and economy parking remain available.

Economy rates are $7 per day, with $2 for the first two hours minimum. Long-term is $13 per day and $1 for every 20 minutes with access to terminal on level 2.

A free cellphone waiting lot is available for arrivals.

The pricing schedule and payment information is on PBIA's website.

"Thank you for your patience while we conduct this work," the airport posted on Twitter.

