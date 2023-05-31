Vita Nova adds built-in shower room for drop-in center

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for a new built-in shower room at the Spot in West Palm Beach.

As part of Vita Nova's services, the Spot is the only drop-in center for homeless youth aged 18 to 25 in the Palm Beach County area.

Serving more than 500 youth in the surrounding area with programs including education, life skills, employment and supportive housing, Vita Nova serves as a connection for former foster care youth, LGBTQ community and other homeless youth.

New shower room at The Spot
"The addition of a shower room at the Spot enables youth to have a clean, safe, and comfortable place to shower," Darlene Williamson, chief operating officer at Vita Nova said in a release. "This shower room will have a tremendous positive impact for youth experiencing homelessness in our community as it provides the most basic needs for health and wellness."

The shower room was made possible by the Ibis Charities Foundation and Gen-X Construction.

