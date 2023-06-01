4 hurt when crane topples to ground in Delray Beach

Four people were injured Thursday when a large crane toppled over at a construction site in Delray Beach, according to a local fire rescue official.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene just after noon and spotted a large crane on the ground at the intersection of Swinton and Atlantic avenues along Southwest First Avenue.

All four victims were taken to Delray Medical Center, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Dani Moschella. Two of the victims were trauma alerts and two were taken to the hospital as basic life support patients.

A crane toppled to the ground at a Delray Beach construction site, injuring four people on June 1, 2023.

All construction workers have been accounted for at the site, officials said.

Moschella said OSHA will take over the investigation to figure out what caused the crane to fall to the ground.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

