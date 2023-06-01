Disturbance in Gulf has 50% chance of development, could become tropical storm

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The National Hurricane Center said Thursday that a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico now has a 50% chance of tropical development in the next seven days.

According to hurricane center forecasters, showers and thunderstorms associated with the area of low pressure have increased and become better organized overnight.

They said environmental conditions appear "marginally favorable for additional development in the next day or so, and a short-lived tropical depression or storm could form over that time span as the system meanders over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico."

The good news for South Florida is that conditions become unfavorable for additional development as the system drifts southward, likely remaining offshore.

Still, the system is expected to bring heavy rainfall across the peninsula this weekend.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it would be called Arlene.

Thursday marks the official start of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

