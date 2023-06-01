FAU guards withdrawing from NBA Draft, set to return to school

Two key components of Florida Atlantic University's Final Four run will once again be suiting up for the Owls' basketball team when they tip off next season.

Guard Alijah Martin, who declared for the NBA Draftin April, announced Wednesday on Twitter to fans that he's ready to "run it backkk."

The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard said when he tested the NBA Draft waters that he was eager to see what the training and workouts felt like.

Owl Nation🦉: LETS RUN IT BACKKK pic.twitter.com/MZqR7e38e0 — alijah.martin (@martin_alijah) May 31, 2023

"Armed with this knowledge, and after tireless hours training and working out for teams at NBA facilities, I am excited to continue to work on my game at FAU and take it to new levels of production and efficiency on both sides of the court," Martin's tweet said.

The guard, who was the second-leading scorer for the Owls averaging 13.4 points a game, said he's ready to "make history again."

"We have unfinished business," Martin said. "Let's get to work."

Florida Atlantic junior guards Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin - catalysts of the Owls’ 2023 Final Four run - are withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to FAU to anchor a preseason Top 5 team under coach Dusty May, Davis and Martin tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 31, 2023

The team's leading scorer, Johnell Davis, has not officially said that he's returning to the Owls but retweeted an ESPN report that said both he and Martin will play for FAU next season.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore guard led the Owls in scoring last season with 13.8 points a game.

Both Davis and Martin had until midnight to either stay in the NBA Draft or return to college.

Scripps Only Content 2023