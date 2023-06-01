FAU guards withdrawing from NBA Draft, set to return to school

Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) shoots against Memphis in the second half of a...
Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) shoots against Memphis in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two key components of Florida Atlantic University's Final Four run will once again be suiting up for the Owls' basketball team when they tip off next season.

Guard Alijah Martin, who declared for the NBA Draftin April, announced Wednesday on Twitter to fans that he's ready to "run it backkk."

The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard said when he tested the NBA Draft waters that he was eager to see what the training and workouts felt like.

"Armed with this knowledge, and after tireless hours training and working out for teams at NBA facilities, I am excited to continue to work on my game at FAU and take it to new levels of production and efficiency on both sides of the court," Martin's tweet said.

The guard, who was the second-leading scorer for the Owls averaging 13.4 points a game, said he's ready to "make history again."

"We have unfinished business," Martin said. "Let's get to work."

The team's leading scorer, Johnell Davis, has not officially said that he's returning to the Owls but retweeted an ESPN report that said both he and Martin will play for FAU next season.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore guard led the Owls in scoring last season with 13.8 points a game.

Both Davis and Martin had until midnight to either stay in the NBA Draft or return to college.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

School is out for the summer, and if you are looking for something new to do, you might want to...
Palm Beach Zoo offering free admission
Lake Worth Beach Tri-Rail train victim was 'hard-working mom,' loved one says
Palm Beach County murderer’s execution remains as scheduled
Warnings, fines to be issued for feeding large groups without permit
Sargassum blob hitting Treasure Coast just before Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Motorcyclist dies in crash with car near West Palm Beach
Man found dead in Intracoastal Waterway near Lake Worth Beach identified
Triple 7 expedition raises money for Gold Star Families
Climate change poised to be key issue in 2024 election