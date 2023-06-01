FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 1, 2023

FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 1, 2023
By WFLX Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Stormy weather will continue as we head into the next several days.

We are dry this morning, but storms will fill in this afternoon.

We’re still tracking a developing area of lower pressure in the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 50% chance that it develops over the next seven days.

Either way, we will see some locally heavy downpours through Saturday.

The storm begins to pull away from us on Sunday and much drier air returns to start next week.

We have a flood watch in effect through Friday night. We can pick up several inches of rain by the time all of this settles down.

It won’t rain all of the time, but when it does, the rain could be quite heavy since the moisture is quite tropical in nature.

We could have one or two stronger storms with some gusty winds.

But the biggest threat over the next several days will be the potential for some flooding.

Highs are in the mid-80s.

