Man found dead in Intracoastal Waterway near Lake Worth Beach identified

Police in West Palm Beach identified a man whose body was found floating Friday in the Intracoastal Waterway near Lake Worth Beach.

Spokesman Mike Jachles said he was identified as Jon Lejiste, 32, of Greenacres, whose family reported him missing to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office over the weekend.

The medical examiner conducted an autopsy Friday and determined the death is not suspicious.

A Missing Persons’ Unit sergeant familiar with the case contacted West Palm Beach detectives to see if the victim matched the identity of Lejiste. It was confirmed and his family was notified.

The body was retrieved by the U.S. Coast Guard east of Spillway Park in Lake Worth Beach between Harbor and Yale drives at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The man was found wearing a black windbreaker jacket, black shirt and black pants. He was also wearing black and gray camouflage sneakers and a dog tag-style chain with the word "Faith" engraved. Police said two keys on a ring were found in his pocket, but the man had no identification.

