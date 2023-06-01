Man found dead in Intracoastal Waterway near Lake Worth Beach identified

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police in West Palm Beach identified a man whose body was found floating Friday in the Intracoastal Waterway near Lake Worth Beach.

Spokesman Mike Jachles said he was identified as Jon Lejiste, 32, of Greenacres, whose family reported him missing to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office over the weekend.

The medical examiner conducted an autopsy Friday and determined the death is not suspicious.

A Missing Persons’ Unit sergeant familiar with the case contacted West Palm Beach detectives to see if the victim matched the identity of Lejiste. It was confirmed and his family was notified.

The body was retrieved by the U.S. Coast Guard east of Spillway Park in Lake Worth Beach between Harbor and Yale drives at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The man was found wearing a black windbreaker jacket, black shirt and black pants. He was also wearing black and gray camouflage sneakers and a dog tag-style chain with the word "Faith" engraved. Police said two keys on a ring were found in his pocket, but the man had no identification.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

School is out for the summer, and if you are looking for something new to do, you might want to...
Palm Beach Zoo offering free admission
Lake Worth Beach Tri-Rail train victim was 'hard-working mom,' loved one says
Palm Beach County murderer’s execution remains as scheduled
Warnings, fines to be issued for feeding large groups without permit
Sargassum blob hitting Treasure Coast just before Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Motorcyclist dies in crash with car near West Palm Beach
Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) shoots against Memphis in the second half of a...
FAU guards withdrawing from NBA Draft, set to return to school
Triple 7 expedition raises money for Gold Star Families
Climate change poised to be key issue in 2024 election