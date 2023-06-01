Motorcyclist dies in crash with car near West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 38-year-old motorcycle died one week after he was involved in a crash with a vehicle, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Michael Breeden of Lake Worth Beach died Friday at St. Mary's Medical Center as a result of injuries sustained in the crash on May 19.

At 4:10 p.m., Breeden was riding a 2005 Kawasaki north on Military Trail at a high rate of speed, according to PBSO from witnesses.

A 2015 Toyota driven by a 30-year-old West Palm Beach woman was initiating a U-turn at the intersection with Kelmar Drive and failed to brake as a collision occurred.

Breeden, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and vaulted over the Toyota.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

School is out for the summer, and if you are looking for something new to do, you might want to...
Palm Beach Zoo offering free admission
Lake Worth Beach Tri-Rail train victim was 'hard-working mom,' loved one says
Palm Beach County murderer’s execution remains as scheduled
Warnings, fines to be issued for feeding large groups without permit
Sargassum blob hitting Treasure Coast just before Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Man found dead in Intracoastal Waterway near Lake Worth Beach identified
Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) shoots against Memphis in the second half of a...
FAU guards withdrawing from NBA Draft, set to return to school
Triple 7 expedition raises money for Gold Star Families
Climate change poised to be key issue in 2024 election