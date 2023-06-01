Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias tour coming to Miami

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Singers Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull, aka Mr. 305, aka Mr. Worldwide, are launching a fall tour with a stop in Miami at the Kaseya Center, fka FTX Arena, aka where the Miami Heat play basketball.

The multigenerational global singers are joining forces for a 19-city tour. The Trilogy Tour kicks off in Washington D.C. on Oct. 14 and has two Florida stops—one in Orlando on Nov. 9 and the next day in Miami on Nov. 10.

“It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, two music icons, who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself,” said Grammy award-winning artist Armando Christian Perez aka Pitbull.

"Going back on the road with not only Enrique but now with Pitbull, it’s very exciting," multiple Grammy award winner Martin said.

"The Trilogy Tour will be an amazing experience for all of our fans," said multi-platinum pop icon Iglesias. "It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime tour."

Live Nation said the demand for tickets will be high and is advising fans to register now through June 4 at 11:59 p.m. to become a Verified Fan for a presale. Fans who are selected will be sent a code on June 7. Tickets go on sale to the public on June 9 at 10 a.m.

