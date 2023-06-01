Protest held in opposition of new Florida immigration law

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Protesters gathered Thursday in downtown West Palm Beach in opposition to a new state law that they called anti-immigrant.

A small group of protesters gathered outside City Hall, holding signs to demonstrate the importance of immigrants in Florida's workforce.

Several businesses throughout the state closed in support of immigrants.

Jesse Bustamante, who organized the "Latino Movement" protest, said immigrants "work very hard" and are leaving the state because of Florida's new law.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, about 800,000 undocumented immigrants call Florida home.

Bustamante said without immigrants, there will be a workforce shortage in the restaurant industry, construction and hospitality.

