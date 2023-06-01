Tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday that a tropical depression has formed in the Gulf of Mexico with 35 mph winds.

Tropical Depression Two is located over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. No coastal watches or warnings are anticipated.

At 11 p.m., the depression was moving toward the south at about 3 mph. It is expected to remain offshore and be short-lived.

Tropical Depression #Two Advisory 2: Tropical Depression Moving Slowly Southward. Expected to Remain Offshore and Be Short-Lived. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 2, 2023

A southward to south-southeastward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Some modest strengthening is possible overnight, and the depression could become a tropical storm by Friday morning.

Weakening is expected to begin later on Friday, and the system is forecast to degenerate to a remnant low on Saturday.

Still, the system is expected to bring heavy rainfall across the peninsula this weekend.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with localized higher amounts of up to 6 inches are possible through Saturday.

This rainfall is not directly related to Tropical Depression Two, but this rainfall could lead to isolated flash, urban, and small stream flooding impacts.

Thursday marked the official start of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

