Tropical depression in Gulf of Mexico has 70% chance of development, could become tropical storm

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday afternoon that a tropical depression has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression Two is located over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. No coastal watches or warnings are anticipated.

According to hurricane center forecasters, showers and thunderstorms associated with the area of low pressure have increased and become better organized overnight.

They said environmental conditions appear "marginally favorable for additional development in the next day or so, and a short-lived tropical depression or storm could form over that time span as the system meanders over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico."

The good news for South Florida is that conditions become unfavorable for additional development as the system drifts southward, likely remaining offshore.

Still, the system is expected to bring heavy rainfall across the peninsula this weekend.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it would be called Arlene.

Today marks the official start of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

