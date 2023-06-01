Want to be a mermaid? Florida is hiring

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
An open-call audition will be held at the end of this month for the next school of mermaids for Weeki Wachee Springs.

Open since 1947, Weeki Wachee Springs has been known for elaborate themed shows featuring fishtailed performers demonstrating their underwater hose-breathing techniques. The job of a Florida state park mermaid involves swimming against the current about 16 to 20 feet below the surface in the 72-degree water.

The auditions will be held Friday, June 30 starting at 8 a.m. You must be 18 years of age to apply. Applicants must email kelley.parker@floridadep.gov with a resume, headshot and completed Florida employment application available here.

