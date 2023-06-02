11-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Missouri

A child was shot in the head Thursday morning in St. Louis’ Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, police said. The boy died after being taken to the hospital.
By Matt Woods, Melanie Johnson and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m. and rushed the child, later identified as David Winston, to the hospital to get treated. He was not conscious or breathing at the time. Police then said Thursday afternoon that Winston died from his injuries.

Police said Winston shot himself. The Child Abuse unit responded after the incident.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had to pronounce a child dead from a traumatic violence injury,” says Dr. Kate Forrester of Cardinal Glennon Pediatric Emergency Medicine. “I will not forget the looks on their moms’ faces or the sounds that they’ve made when I’ve had to deliver that bad news.”

According to SSM Health, 28 children have been brought to the children’s hospital for gunshot injuries since January 2023.

To help prevent another tragedy, SSM Health is giving away 11,000 gun locks on Friday as part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The locks will be placed in baskets for the public to pick up, no questions asked.

“I’ve seen way too many kids injured because someone put a loaded and unlocked gun somewhere where it shouldn’t be. Please get a gun lock,” says Forrester.

Winston is the 27th child victim of gun violence in the city of St. Louis in 2023, data compiled by News 4 shows. He is the fourth to die after being shot. Two 15-year-olds were shot to death, one on Feb. 28 and another on April 5. A 17-year-old was shot and killed on Feb. 5.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

