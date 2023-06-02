Deputies: Woman steals ambulance, involved in hit-and-run

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
A private ambulance was stolen Friday in Broward County and was later involved in two wrecks, according to deputies.

The theft occurred at about 1:13 p.m. at University Drive and McNab Road in Tamarac.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies responded and began trying to locate the vehicle.

Investigators said an employee of the ambulance company was inside the ambulance at the time of the theft and was later able to safely exit the vehicle.

At some point, the private ambulance was involved in a hit-and-run crash at Pine Island Road and McNab Road in Tamarac. No injuries were reported in that crash.

A short time later, the stolen ambulance was then involved in a single-vehicle crash in Sunrise in the 4000 block of Hiatus Road.

The thief is believed to have exited the moving vehicle before the ambulance hit a tree, deputies said.

The female suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested and later taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

