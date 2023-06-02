Family of Palm Beach Gardens teen to host remembrance soccer tournament
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The family of Ryan Rogers is holding a soccer tournament in Palm Beach Gardens this weekend.
The Ryan Rogers Remembrance Tournament will take place on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Gardens North County District Park.
Rogers was killed in November 2021 while riding his bike near Interstate 95.
Ryan Rogers, who was a freshman at William T. Dwyer Community High School, loved soccer and had been a part of the Palm Beach Gardens Youth Athletic Association since he was 4 years old.
