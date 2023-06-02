Goodbye Cheez-It Bowl, hello Pop-Tarts Bowl

One good snack deserves another. This is especially true in college football.

The Cheez-It Bowl is going away and will be replaced by the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

As the bowl scheduled was unveiled Wednesday, the change in name caught the attention of college football fans throughout the nation.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl, which will continue to feature teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 Conference, will be played Dec. 28 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. It will mark the first time that Pop-Tarts has sponsored a bowl game.

"Since turning toast and jam into an ingenious toaster pastry almost 60 years ago, Pop-Tarts has always been about making the world more fun, more unexpected and more delicious for fans of all kinds," Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing for Pop-Tarts, said in a statement. "We're ecstatic to be the new title sponsor of the Pop-Tarts Bowl with our partners at Florida Citrus Sports and cannot wait to host crazy good experiences for fans and players alike in Orlando and for those joining us from home."

In this April 29, 2013, file photo, Kellogg's brand strawberry-flavored Pop-Tarts are arranged for a photo in Surfside, Fla.

The name change shouldn't come as any surprise, considering the bowl has held five different names since moving from South Florida to Orlando in 2001. Its previous monikers were the Cheez-It Bowl (2020-22), Camping World Bowl (2017-19), Russell Athletic Bowl (2013-16), Champs Sports Bowl (2004-11) and Tangerine Bowl (2001-03).

"We're excited to partner with Pop-Tarts and look forward to welcoming another one of America's most beloved brands to Orlando," Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan said. "The best bowl trip in college football only gets better with the most valuable pastry on your team, so get ready for unforgettable experiences at the Pop-Tarts Bowl debut this December."

Florida State defeated Oklahoma 35-32 in last year's Cheez-It Bowl. After the game, Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell was showered with Cheez-Its and celebrated by hoisting a trophy topped with the baked cheese cracker.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell lifts a trophy topped with Cheez-Its after his team's win against Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Standing next to him is the Cheez-It Bowl mascot.

Not to worry, Cheez-It lovers. Cheez-It will remain the title sponsor for the Citrus Bowl, also played at Camping World Stadium.

Scripps Only Content 2023