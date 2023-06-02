Goodbye Cheez-It Bowl, hello Pop-Tarts Bowl

Oklahoma players run onto the field before the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against...
Oklahoma players run onto the field before the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Florida State, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One good snack deserves another. This is especially true in college football.

The Cheez-It Bowl is going away and will be replaced by the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

As the bowl scheduled was unveiled Wednesday, the change in name caught the attention of college football fans throughout the nation.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl, which will continue to feature teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 Conference, will be played Dec. 28 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. It will mark the first time that Pop-Tarts has sponsored a bowl game.

"Since turning toast and jam into an ingenious toaster pastry almost 60 years ago, Pop-Tarts has always been about making the world more fun, more unexpected and more delicious for fans of all kinds," Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing for Pop-Tarts, said in a statement. "We're ecstatic to be the new title sponsor of the Pop-Tarts Bowl with our partners at Florida Citrus Sports and cannot wait to host crazy good experiences for fans and players alike in Orlando and for those joining us from home."

In this April 29, 2013, file photo, Kellogg's brand strawberry-flavored Pop-Tarts are arranged...
In this April 29, 2013, file photo, Kellogg's brand strawberry-flavored Pop-Tarts are arranged for a photo in Surfside, Fla.

The name change shouldn't come as any surprise, considering the bowl has held five different names since moving from South Florida to Orlando in 2001. Its previous monikers were the Cheez-It Bowl (2020-22), Camping World Bowl (2017-19), Russell Athletic Bowl (2013-16), Champs Sports Bowl (2004-11) and Tangerine Bowl (2001-03).

"We're excited to partner with Pop-Tarts and look forward to welcoming another one of America's most beloved brands to Orlando," Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan said. "The best bowl trip in college football only gets better with the most valuable pastry on your team, so get ready for unforgettable experiences at the Pop-Tarts Bowl debut this December."

Florida State defeated Oklahoma 35-32 in last year's Cheez-It Bowl. After the game, Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell was showered with Cheez-Its and celebrated by hoisting a trophy topped with the baked cheese cracker.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell lifts a trophy topped with Cheez-Its after his team's win...
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell lifts a trophy topped with Cheez-Its after his team's win against Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Standing next to him is the Cheez-It Bowl mascot.

Not to worry, Cheez-It lovers. Cheez-It will remain the title sponsor for the Citrus Bowl, also played at Camping World Stadium.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

School is out for the summer, and if you are looking for something new to do, you might want to...
Palm Beach Zoo offering free admission
Timber, dog with long legs and floppy ears, needs a good home
Sweet, senior dog Rocky at Palm Beach County animal shelter ready for good home
El Mariachi Mexican restaurant in need of employees due to immigration laws
4 hurt when crane topples to ground in Delray Beach

Latest News

New details of Jeffrey Epstein’s death, frantic aftermath revealed
Plane headed to West Palm Beach makes emergency landing in Bahamian waters
Former Okeechobee teacher sought, accused of having sex with girl
Nuggets roll past Heat 104-93 in Game 1 of NBA Finals