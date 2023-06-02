Tropical depression slowly moving south, little change in strength

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
There have been few changes in the strength of Tropical Depression Two since it formed Thursdayin the Gulf of Mexico.

At 11 a.m. Friday, the depression was moving toward the south at about 5 mph and this motion is expected to increase slightly during the day Friday and Friday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The National Hurricane Centers said the system is forecast to weaken later Friday and tonight, degenerating into a remnant low on Saturday.

It will continue to feed in moisture to South Florida over the next few days, bringing an additional 1 to 2 inches to Florida with localized higher amounts of up to 5 inches possible through Saturday.

Regardless, the heavy rainfall could lead to isolated flash, urban and small stream flooding impacts.

