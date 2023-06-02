Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the Gulf of Mexico

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The first tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed Friday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Arlene formed just before 1:30 p.m. with winds of 40 mph. Arlene is 265 miles west of Fort Myers.

The storm will not have a direct threat to South Florida, according to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist John Gerard. However, the system with cause more stormy days through at least Saturday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Arlene is expected to weaken by Friday night and is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles northeast of the center.

The system became a depression on Thursday, the first day of hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its annual hurricane season forecast last week and predicted a "near-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year."

The outlook calls for 12 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes, and one to four major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or greater.

NOAA meteorologists said there will likely be a high potential for El Niño to develop this summer, which can suppress hurricane activity in the Atlantic.

An elevated El Niño pattern — meaning warmer-than-average Pacific Ocean water — is expected to hinder some Atlantic storms from developing into tropical systems.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

School is out for the summer, and if you are looking for something new to do, you might want to...
Palm Beach Zoo offering free admission
Timber, dog with long legs and floppy ears, needs a good home
Sweet, senior dog Rocky at Palm Beach County animal shelter ready for good home
4 hurt when crane topples to ground in Delray Beach
Lake Worth Beach Tri-Rail train victim was 'hard-working mom,' loved one says

Latest News

Tropical depression slowly moving south, little change in strength
The stormy pattern continues as Tropical Depression Two remains west of Florida, over the Gulf...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 2, 2023
The stormy pattern continues as Tropical Depression Two remains west of Florida, over the Gulf...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 2, 2023
Police try to ID man after he forced teen to perform sex acts outside library