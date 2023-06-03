1 man dead in shooting in Royal Palm Beach neighborhood

One man died after he was found shot in a Royal Palm Beach neighborhood, and investigators believe the gunman and victim knew to each other, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Saturday night.

Around 3:30 p.m., PBSO and Palm Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the 100 block of Nottingham Road between Southern Avenue and Okeechobee Boulevard and east of Folsom Road.

One man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken as a trauma alert to St. Mary's Medical Center.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the man died there from his injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived to investigate the shooting as a homicide.

Barbera said PBSO believes there is no threat to the community.

