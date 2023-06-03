1 man dead in shooting in Royal Palm Beach neighborhood

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One man died after he was found shot in a Royal Palm Beach neighborhood, and investigators believe the gunman and victim knew to each other, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Saturday night.

Around 3:30 p.m., PBSO and Palm Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the 100 block of Nottingham Road between Southern Avenue and Okeechobee Boulevard and east of Folsom Road.

One man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken as a trauma alert to St. Mary's Medical Center.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the man died there from his injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived to investigate the shooting as a homicide.

Barbera said PBSO believes there is no threat to the community.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
El Mariachi Mexican restaurant in need of employees due to immigration laws
Indian River County city shuts down to protest immigration law
School is out for the summer, and if you are looking for something new to do, you might want to...
Palm Beach Zoo offering free admission
Thomas Keller arrives at The Panthere De Cartier Party on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Los Angeles....
Palm Beach-raised chef to take over space once occupied by Ta-boo

Latest News

Dozens march to end gun violence, including parents of 1-year-old shot
2 men get lengthy prison sentences in child porn possession
3 face attempted-murder charges in Hollywood Beach Broadwalk shooting
Florida Panthers' Reinhart, left, and Sam Bennett meet with members of the media during a media...
Panthers-Knights Stanley Cup Final pits top team in West against upstart in East