1 man found shot in Royal Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
One man was taken to a hospital after he was found shot, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said Saturday.

Around 3:30 p.m., PBCFR units responded to the 100 block of Nottingham Road between Southern Avenue and Okeechobee Boulevard and east of Folsom Road.

One man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken as a trauma alert to St. Mary's Medical Center.

There was a heavy police reference.

The scene was turned over to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, which hasn't responded to a WPTV inquiry.

