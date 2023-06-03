3 face attempted-murder charges in Hollywood Beach Broadwalk shooting

Detectives from the Hollywood Police Department on Saturday obtained arrest warrants for three suspects involved in the Memorial Day shooting on Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

Ariel Cardahn Paul, Jordan Burton and Lionel JeanCharles Jr. have been identified as the shooters and will be charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, eight counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of carrying a concealed firearm, Officer Christian Lata, a spokeswoman, said in a news release.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., Burton was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Officers and detectives from the Hollywood Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

Earlier, Keshawn Paul Stewart and Morgan Deslouches already were in custody Tuesday on firearms charges, but not the shooting itself.

Police were requesting the public’s assistance in locating suspects.

"This senseless act of violence has serious consequences under the law and they will have to face these charges and answer for the injuries they caused," Lata said. "They let our community down and they need to come forward. If they do not, it is only a matter of time before they will be captured by the various agencies who are deployed to find them and arrest them. We are committed to removing these violent criminals from the streets and will not rest until they are in custody.

Five handguns have been seized, two of which were reported stolen.



Seven of the nine victims injured have been released from the hospital, and two remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Initially four children were hospitalized, ranging from 16 months to 17 years old

The shooting involved a dispute between two groups

At 6:42 p.m., Hollywood police received a call of multiple people shot in the 1200 block of North Broadwalk, adjacent to the Hollywood Beach Theatre, spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi told reporters.

Dozens of police officers were assigned to the beach on holiday weekend, and no incidents were reported until Monday night.

