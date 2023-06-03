Arlene has been downgraded to a remnant low in the Gulf of Mexico

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The hurricane season’s first named storm was downgraded to a tropical depression late Saturday morning and then to a remant low as it pushed farther away from Florida in the Gulf of Mexico.

In the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory, the center of Arlene was located 135 miles west-southwest of the Dry Tortugas moving south-southeast at 7 mph with an expected turn to the east by Saturday night.

The 5 p.m. update was the one issued by the NHC on Arlene.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The system is maintaining sustained winds of 30 mph and higher gusts after winds of 35 mph in the 11 a.m. update. Earlier Saturday it had tropical-storm-force-winds extending out 70 miles.

The system first became a depression Thursday, the first day of hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its annual hurricane season forecast last week and predicted a "near-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year."

The outlook calls for 12 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes, and one to four major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or greater.

NOAA meteorologists said there will likely be a high potential for El Niño to develop this summer, which can suppress hurricane activity in the Atlantic.

An elevated El Niño pattern — meaning warmer-than-average Pacific Ocean water — is expected to hinder some Atlantic storms from developing into tropical systems.

The Atlantic hurricane season began Thursday and runs through Nov. 30.

