Arlene has been downgraded to a remnant low in the Gulf of Mexico

The hurricane season’s first named storm was downgraded to a tropical depression late Saturday morning and then to a remant low as it pushed farther away from Florida in the Gulf of Mexico.

In the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory, the center of Arlene was located 135 miles west-southwest of the Dry Tortugas moving south-southeast at 7 mph with an expected turn to the east by Saturday night.

The 5 p.m. update was the one issued by the NHC on Arlene.

The system is maintaining sustained winds of 30 mph and higher gusts after winds of 35 mph in the 11 a.m. update. Earlier Saturday it had tropical-storm-force-winds extending out 70 miles.

Post-Tropical Cyclone #Arlene Advisory 10: Arlene Now a Remnant Low. This is the Last Advisory. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 3, 2023

The system first became a depression Thursday, the first day of hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its annual hurricane season forecast last week and predicted a "near-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year."

The outlook calls for 12 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes, and one to four major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or greater.

NOAA meteorologists said there will likely be a high potential for El Niño to develop this summer, which can suppress hurricane activity in the Atlantic.

An elevated El Niño pattern — meaning warmer-than-average Pacific Ocean water — is expected to hinder some Atlantic storms from developing into tropical systems.

The Atlantic hurricane season began Thursday and runs through Nov. 30.

