Tropical Storm Arlene becomes depress

The hurricane season’s first named storm fell back down to a tropical depression late Saturday morning as it pushed farther away from Florida in the Gulf of Mexico.

In the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. advisory, the center of Arlene was located 145 miles west-southwest of the Dry Tortugas moving south-southeast at 7 mph with an expected turn to the east by Saturday night.

The system is maintaining sustained winds of 35 mph and higher gusts. Earlier Saturday it had tropical-storm-force-winds extending out 70 miles.

“Continued weakening is forecast and Arlene is expected to become a remnant low later today,” the NHC stated in the advisory.

The system first became a depression on Thursday, the first day of hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its annual hurricane season forecast last week and predicted a "near-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year."

The outlook calls for 12 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes, and one to four major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or greater.

NOAA meteorologists said there will likely be a high potential for El Niño to develop this summer, which can suppress hurricane activity in the Atlantic.

An elevated El Niño pattern — meaning warmer-than-average Pacific Ocean water — is expected to hinder some Atlantic storms from developing into tropical systems.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

