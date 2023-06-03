West Palm Beach pride event adding more security

Organizers of a popular pride event in West Palm Beach have implemented a plan to increase security this year.

Set up for the fourth annual "Pride on the Block" event began in earnest Friday.

"Pride on the Block is a time where the entire LGBTQ community and allies get to come together and celebrate being visible, being seen," organizer Donna Weinberger said.

By Friday night, the event was in full swing.

Weinberger said "Pride on the Block" is a fundraiser to help the nonprofit in their efforts to help the LGBTQ+ community with financing, housing and mental wellness.

"It's the very event that may save a life just being able to be here with the community," she said.

This year Weinberger has hired additional West Palm Beach officers, as well as EMTs, to be at the event.

"The local West Palm Beach police station is putting plainclothes officers on site and also uniform officers on site," she said.

Weinberger said this is in direct response to the mass shootings that happened over Memorial Day weekend, as well as the political climate, along with a shooting threat that was made during last year's event.

West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley said the person who called in that threat was caught.

"We immediately responded to it with our federal partners," Adderley said. "We were able to find the individual that actually made the threat and take some immediate action. We're prepared for this year."

Weinberger said the event is for comradery and fun.

"It's a celebration for our community," she said.

Scripps Only Content 2023