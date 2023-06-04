Blake Cyr, Yohandy Morales power Hurricanes past Louisiana

Miami infielder Yohandy Morales (35) bats against Maine during an NCAA baseball game on Friday,...
Miami infielder Yohandy Morales (35) bats against Maine during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, June 2, 2023 in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Blake Cyr belted a three-run home run in the first inning, Yohandy Morales hit two more homers and Alejandro Rosario and Andrew Walters made it stand up as Miami eliminated Louisiana 8-5 at the Coral Gables Regional on Sunday.

The No. 1 seed in the regional, Miami dropped a 4-1 decision to Texas Saturday and the teams will play a rematch beginning later Sunday, with a second game Monday if needed. The Hurricanes must beat the Longhorns twice to advance to the Super Regionals; Texas needs one win.

Rosario (5-6) worked six innings to get the win for Miami, scattering seven base hits and walking two while striking out six. Walters worked the final three innings, striking out four, to earn his 12th save.

Morales drove in a pair of runs in the third inning with a bases-loaded single. He added homers in the seventh and ninth to seal the win.

