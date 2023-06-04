Jac Caglianone hits 2 home runs, drives in 5 to lead Gators past UConn 8-2

Florida pitcher Jac Caglianone (14) bats during an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M on...
Florida pitcher Jac Caglianone (14) bats during an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jac Caglianone hit two home runs, driving in five runs, and Florida defeated Connecticut 8-2 on Sunday in an elimination game at the Gainesville Regional.

The Gators (46-15) advance to the championship round against Texas Tech and will have to beat the Red Raiders twice to reach the super regionals. No. 3-seed Texas Tech defeated top-seeded Florida 5-4 on Saturday.

Caglianone's three-run home run in the fourth inning gave the Gators a 5-1 lead. Starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep continued to dominate the Huskies and left with a 6-1 lead through seven innings. Caglianone added a two-run home run in the eighth.

Waldrep (8-3) allowed one run on five hits with 12 strikeouts. Nick Ficarrotta came on in the eighth and allowed one run in two innings. He struck out five.

Tyler Shelnut went 2-for-3 and scored twice for the Gators. Wyatt Langford went 0-for-3 but was credited with two RBIs, on a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly.

Ben Huber went 3-for-4 for Connecticut (44-17-1).

On Friday, Caglianone pitched 6 innings in the 3-0 victory over Florida A&M. The sophomore surrendered only four hits and three walks and struck out seven.

