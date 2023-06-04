SpaceX launches Falcon 9 for satellites, delays supply mission to ISS

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SpaceX was 1-for-2 in launching rockets aboard Falcon 9 rockets on Sunday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Starlink internet satellites were launched amid clear blue skies Sunday morning but a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station on Sunday afternoon was delayed because of high winds in the booster recovery area.

At 8:20 a.m., the private company launched a Falcon 9 from Pad 40 with 22 of SpaceX's second-generation Starlink internet satellites. It was 13 years to the day since the first Falcon 9 launch in 2010. It's now at 229 times with only one launch failure, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

