SpaceX launches Falcon 9 for satellites, delays supply mission to ISS

SpaceX was 1-for-2 in launching rockets aboard Falcon 9 rockets on Sunday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Starlink internet satellites were launched amid clear blue skies Sunday morning but a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station on Sunday afternoon was delayed because of high winds in the booster recovery area.

At 8:20 a.m., the private company launched a Falcon 9 from Pad 40 with 22 of SpaceX's second-generation Starlink internet satellites. It was 13 years to the day since the first Falcon 9 launch in 2010. It's now at 229 times with only one launch failure, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Standing down from today's launch of @NASA's CRS-28 mission to the @space_station due to high winds in the recovery area. New T-0 of 11:47 a.m. ET on Monday, June 5; teams will continue to monitor weather, which is 60% favorable for liftoff → https://t.co/sV9VI89cC4 pic.twitter.com/JdFM7cbGtw — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 4, 2023

