WATCH LIVE: Travis Rudolph testifies in murder trial
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Former Florida State University football star Travis Rudolph testified Monday afternoon in his murder trial.
WATCH LIVE:
Rudolph, 27, is accused of fatally shooting a man in Lake Park in April 2021.
The former Florida State wide receiver has been out of jail on house arrest since last year after he unsuccessfully sought a "stand your ground" defense in his first-degree murder trial.
