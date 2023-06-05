Florida advances to super regional for first time since 2018

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Josh Rivera went 3 for 4, BT Riopelle hit a pair of two-run homers and Florida beat Texas Tech 6-0 on Monday to advance to the super regionals for the first time since 2018.

No. 2 Florida (48-15) survived three consecutive loser-out games to claim the Gainesville Regional championship. The Gators will host Southeastern Conference rival South Carolina in a best-of-three super regional this week.

Wyatt Langford hit a home run in the top of the second to account for the Gators' first run. Langford also stole two bases on one play in the fifth inning and scored on Rivera's single to put UF ahead 4-0.

Riopelle was hitless in 15 plate appearances, with eight strikeouts, in the regional before his two two-run homers.

Ryan Slater started on the mound for just the third time all season for Florida. He tossed five shutout innings and limited the Red Raiders to three hits and two walks for his team-high 10th win.

Texas Tech (41-23) lost to Florida 7-1 on Sunday night to set up the winner-take-all regional championship.

