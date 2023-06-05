Get Savvy in :60 - How Passionate Care Services provides assistance for those with special needs

Passionate Care Services is a licensed home health agency based in West Palm Beach that provides in-home healthcare services for individuals of all ages. They specialize in developmental disabilities such as autism, down syndrome, and cerebral palsy.

They recently opened a new adult day training center for individuals 18+ off of 45th Street. The program provides meaningful daytime activities for participants like computer training, cooking skills, arts and crafts, and more.

For more information, visit PassionateCareService.net.

