Grand jury in Trump classified documents case expected to meet this week

A grand jury that has been hearing evidence in the classified document case against former President Donald Trump is expected to meet this week in Washington, D.C., according to NBC News.

The grand jury is meeting after a long hiatus.

It's part of the U.S. Justice Department's investigation into the former president's handling of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago last year.

Prosecutors working for special counsel Jack Smith have been presenting the grand jury with evidence and witness testimony for months.

It's unclear whether prosecutors are preparing to seek an indictment at this point.

The justice department has not commented on the status of the investigation.

Trump maintains that he has broken no laws and claims that the investigation is politically motivated.

