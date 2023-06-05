'I had to protect me and my brother:' Travis Rudolph testifies in murder trial

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Former Florida State University football star Travis Rudolph testified Monday afternoon. He was the final witness called to the stand.

Rudolph, 27, is accused of fatally shooting a man in Lake Park in April 2021.

The former Florida State wide receiver has been out of jail on house arrest since last year after he unsuccessfully sought a "stand your ground" defense in his first-degree murder trial.

From the beginning, defense attorney Marc Shiner has argued this is a case of self-defense. Rudolph testified that he did what he had to do to protect himself and his brother.

Travis Rudolph sits with defense attorney Marc Shiner during murder trial, June 2, 2023
Travis Rudolph sits with defense attorney Marc Shiner during murder trial, June 2, 2023

"There were firearms pointed at us," Rudolph said. "I had to protect me and my brother's life."

Following Rudolph's testimony, the judge denied renewed motions to dismiss the case due to stand your ground.

The jury will hear closing arguments Tuesday.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
Thomas Keller arrives at The Panthere De Cartier Party on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Los Angeles....
Palm Beach-raised chef to take over space once occupied by Ta-boo
Indian River County city shuts down to protest immigration law
Study: Palm Beach County fifth wealthiest county in state

Latest News

Florida Supreme Court refuses to halt execution of Duane Owen
Commission: Judge should be reprimanded for conduct in Parkland shooting trial
'I hadn't done anything:' Woman arrested in Boca Raton traffic stop
Cocaine washing ashore in Martin County part of uptick in drug smuggling
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) stops a shot by Florida Panthers center Sam...
Knights know from experience Game 1 victory doesn't ensure win over Panthers