'I had to protect me and my brother:' Travis Rudolph testifies in murder trial
Former Florida State University football star Travis Rudolph testified Monday afternoon. He was the final witness called to the stand.
Rudolph, 27, is accused of fatally shooting a man in Lake Park in April 2021.
The former Florida State wide receiver has been out of jail on house arrest since last year after he unsuccessfully sought a "stand your ground" defense in his first-degree murder trial.
From the beginning, defense attorney Marc Shiner has argued this is a case of self-defense. Rudolph testified that he did what he had to do to protect himself and his brother.
"There were firearms pointed at us," Rudolph said. "I had to protect me and my brother's life."
Following Rudolph's testimony, the judge denied renewed motions to dismiss the case due to stand your ground.
The jury will hear closing arguments Tuesday.
