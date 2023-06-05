Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s to host annual Run 4 The Sea Race
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Loggerhead Marinelife Center is hosting its 12th Annual Run 4 The Sea Race.
The event is happening June 17 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Ocean Drive, across from the Loggerhead Marinelife Center Facility.
The event features a 4-mile, timed run for adults and a 1-mile fun run for kids to support ocean conservation and endangered sea turtles.
The race is open to runners, joggers, and walkers of all ages, .
Registration for is $45 for adults and $25 per child.
