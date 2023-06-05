Man arrested in connection to man's body found in January in Okeechobee County

An Okeechobee County man is facing murder charges after a man's body was found in a wooded area in January.

On Friday, arrest warrants will issued for James Doheny, 40, of Okeechobee for one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, one count of destroying/tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and one count of mishandling dead human remains. In all the bonds totaled $265,000.

On Jan. 16, deputies discovered a body in a wooded area off Northeast 14th Avenue in the Douglas Park subdivision of Okeechobee County.

The family has enacted Marcy’s Law and the victim's identity will not be revealed.

