Shots fired near Walmart in Lake Park

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Shots were fired at the Walmart Superstore in Lake Park late Monday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

No one was struck and all of the involved parties been identified, PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbara told WPTV in an inquiry.

The Walmart is located at 101 N. Congress.

There is a heavy presence by PBSO in the area and no one is being allowed inside the store, WPTV's Joel Lopez reported.

Last November, there was a shooting near the Walmart at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Silver Beach Road. When deputies arrived, they found an abandoned vehicle that had been pierced with bullets and a man was wounded at a Murphy USA gas station in the Walmart parking lot.

In April, shots were fired in the parking lot of the Walmart on 45th Street in West Palm Beach. No one was struck or injured.

