Vero Beach works to alleviate growing homeless problem

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vero Beach is a beautiful coastal city with beachfront mansions.

During one of WPTV's recent meet-ups with viewers in Indian River County, residents wanted to talk about the undercurrent of instability they said has only gotten worse because of the affordable housing crisis.

Not even the picture-perfect bridges and beaches in Vero Beach can close the gap between the hardship.

Many in the working class are still unable to make ends meet.

It's places like Hope for Families that are providing residential shelter and taking in those in need.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Priced Out of Paradise

"We're running out of room fast," Hope for Families executive director Marty Mercado said. "There is a new pandemic, which is lack of affordable housing for working homeless, and the need is great."

Hope for Families not only provides housing, but schooling options for adults, financial literacy courses and child care.

It is a saving grace to Trisha Devercelly — a single mother of two boys.

"I was on the street, living in a tent for eight months with my wife," Devercelly said.

She is hoping to become a success story like Shequita Jordan, who once lived at the shelter.

Jordan now works at the center, helping others climb out of a desperate situation.

"On the other side of homelessness, I just kind of want to reach back and share my story and tell people, 'Hey you may want to go to Hope for Families center because they like really help,'" Jordan said.

Starting this month, the shelter will lay the framework for an expansion, doubling the number of rooms to 42 and adding more transitional housing.

"[We] watch families walk in here [with their] head down, tired, hungry," Mercado said.

They know the need isn't going away.

The center is going to be doing some major fundraising to add to its Vero Beach location.

However, Mercado said they have a lot of generous donors within the community that help keep the doors open.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
Indian River County city shuts down to protest immigration law
Thomas Keller arrives at The Panthere De Cartier Party on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Los Angeles....
Palm Beach-raised chef to take over space once occupied by Ta-boo
Study: Palm Beach County fifth wealthiest county in state

Latest News

Companies face boycotts during Pride Month
Florida responsible for flying migrants to Sacramento, California AG says
Florida utility Wyatt Langford (36) bats during an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M on...
Langford, Shelnut each have 2 RBIs as Gators beat Texas Tech
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) reacts during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's...
Heat rally to beat Nuggets in Game 2 of NBA Finals