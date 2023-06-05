'I had to protect me and my brother:' Travis Rudolph testifies in murder trial

Former Florida State University football star Travis Rudolph testified Monday afternoon. He was the final witness called to the stand.

Rudolph, 27, is accused of fatally shooting a man in Lake Park in April 2021.

The former Florida State wide receiver has been out of jail on house arrest since last year after he unsuccessfully sought a "stand your ground" defense in his first-degree murder trial.

HAPPENING NOW: Travis Rudolph just re-entered the courtroom following a lunch recess, he is expected to take the stand this afternoon. All seats are currently filled. @wptv @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/dk5yoMmHSW — Chris Gilmore (@thechrisgilmore) June 5, 2023

From the beginning, defense attorney Marc Schiner has argued this is a case of self-defense. Rudolph testified that he did what he had to do to protect him and his brother.

"There were firearms pointed at us," Rudolph said. "I had to protect me and my brother's life."

Following Rudolph's testimony, the judge denied renewed motions to dismiss the case due to stand your ground.

The jury will hear closing arguments on Tuesday.

