FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 6, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Highs in the mid to upper 80s, but it will feel like the 90s on the heat index.

Isolated strong to severe storms south of Lake Okeechobee are possible late Tuesday afternoon, mainly impacting southern counties like Palm Beach County and to the south.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Palm Beach County under a Level 1 Marginal risk for isolated severe storms.

Meanwhile, a mostly sunny and dry day is expected for much of the Treasure Coast.

Hotter temperatures are expected for the rest of the week as a southwest flow returns, which will also help to bring back scattered storms.

Highs for the rest of the week will be in the upper 80s or near 90.

Scattered storms are expected mainly during the late afternoon and evening hours Wednesday through the weekend.

In the tropics, only watching a non-tropical low that is way out in the northeast Atlantic Ocean, near the Azores. This low has a 10 percent chance for development and may gain sub-tropical characteristics during the next two days.

By Thursday, the low will move into much more cooler waters which will then prevent further organization.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

