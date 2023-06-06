Reports: Grand jury in South Florida may be wrapping up probe of Trump

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec....
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, before boarding Marine One. Trump is en route to the Army-Navy Game at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NBC news reports Donald Trump’s lawyers met with US Department of Justice officials Mondday, including Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Trump’s lawyers did not comment.

Last August, FBI agents took out 33 boxes from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort, claiming the boxes contained presidential records mixed in with top-secret classified materials.

Experts said it's indicating they were looking at potential violations of the Espionage Act.

South Florida attorney David Weinstein is a former federal prosecutor of white-collar crimes.

He said the meeting between Trump’s lawyers and federal prosecutors is a sign that the grand jury probe in South Florida may be wrapping up.

“To me it’s not unusual that the former president’s lawyers set a meeting, with the special prosecutor in Washington to sit down and essentially say," Weinstein said, "'We don’t think you have enough to charge our client, or if you do it’s a really close call and we think you should err on the side of caution and not charge our client.’”

Former President Trump defended himself of any wrongdoing at a Fox News Town Hall last week.

“All I know is this, everything I did was right,” Trump said. “We have the Presidential Records Act, which I abided by 100%.”

Trump has claimed he “declassified” those documents and in a social media post yesterday said, “How can the Department of Justice charge me, who did nothing wrong, when no other Presidents were charged.”

