West Palm Beach to host 3 pop-up mini-markets at Clematis by Night in June

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For a third year in a row, the West Palm Beach GreenMarket has been nominated as one of the best farmers markets in the country, by USA Today.

In celebration, the city is hosting three pop-up mini-markets with over 25 vendors at this month's Clematis by Night.

The mini-markets at Clematis by Night will take place June 15, June 22 and June 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will include a live music series and a variety of returning and new vendors.

West Palm Beach's GreenMarket has won the top prize for the past two years.

Fans of the West Palm Beach GreenMarket can vote once daily until July 3 by clicking here.

Winners will be announced July 14.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Traffic signal preemption technology coming to St. Lucie County
Thomas Keller arrives at The Panthere De Cartier Party on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Los Angeles....
Palm Beach-raised chef to take over space once occupied by Ta-boo
Shots fired in Walmart parking lot in Lake Park
Florida Supreme Court refuses to halt execution of Duane Owen
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’

Latest News

'13 The Musical' coming to Olympic Heights High School in Boca Raton
Captain Brooks Koepka of Smash GC hits his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of LIV...
PGA Tour, Europe to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf litigation
Isolated strong to severe storms south of Lake Okeechobee are possible late Tuesday afternoon,...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 6, 2023
FAU study: Average renter in Miami needs $100,000 salary