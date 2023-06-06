West Palm Beach to host 3 pop-up mini-markets at Clematis by Night in June

For a third year in a row, the West Palm Beach GreenMarket has been nominated as one of the best farmers markets in the country, by USA Today.

In celebration, the city is hosting three pop-up mini-markets with over 25 vendors at this month's Clematis by Night.

The mini-markets at Clematis by Night will take place June 15, June 22 and June 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will include a live music series and a variety of returning and new vendors.

West Palm Beach's GreenMarket has won the top prize for the past two years.

Fans of the West Palm Beach GreenMarket can vote once daily until July 3 by clicking here.

Winners will be announced July 14.

Scripps Only Content 2023