3 minors recovered from possible sex trafficking incident in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Three minors from Charlotte County were located and recovered from a possible sex trafficking, the Riviera Beach police department said Wednesday.

On Saturday, police responded to the 100 block of East 13th Street regarding a missing girl since May 29 from her mother, spokesman Brittany Collins said in a news release.

Through an investigation, members of the Strategic Investigations Division identified multiple adult men as persons of interest.

Over 36 hours, found all three alleged trafficking victims successfully.

One was found in Jupiter and the two in Port Saint Lucie. Their ages were not given in a news release.

A multijurisdictional investigative plan is currently being organized by detectives from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

No arrests have been announced.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

More than 80 students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were involved in a May 25 senior...
More than 80 seniors won’t walk at graduation over prank involving cement in toilets
Traffic signal preemption technology coming to St. Lucie County
Shots fired in Walmart parking lot in Lake Park
Thomas Keller arrives at The Panthere De Cartier Party on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Los Angeles....
Palm Beach-raised chef to take over space once occupied by Ta-boo
Florida Supreme Court refuses to halt execution of Duane Owen

Latest News

42 Palm Beach County students expelled this school year for weapons
Fans, players and 9/11 survivors disagree with the PGA Tour, LIV Golf merger
Former vice mayor announces run for mayor of Delray Beach
Martin County correctional officer accused of shooting woman