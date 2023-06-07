3 minors recovered from possible sex trafficking incident in Riviera Beach

Three minors from Charlotte County were located and recovered from a possible sex trafficking, the Riviera Beach police department said Wednesday.

On Saturday, police responded to the 100 block of East 13th Street regarding a missing girl since May 29 from her mother, spokesman Brittany Collins said in a news release.

Through an investigation, members of the Strategic Investigations Division identified multiple adult men as persons of interest.

Over 36 hours, found all three alleged trafficking victims successfully.

One was found in Jupiter and the two in Port Saint Lucie. Their ages were not given in a news release.

A multijurisdictional investigative plan is currently being organized by detectives from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

No arrests have been announced.

Scripps Only Content 2023