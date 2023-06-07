Delray Beach Vice Mayor Ryan Boylston announces campaign for mayor

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT
Ryan Boylston, the current vice mayor for the city of Delray Beach announced he’s running for city mayor next election.

He made the announcement Wednesday morning outside city hall surrounded by his wife and three kids, as well as other supporters.

Boylston said his campaign will focus on highlighting all the things that make up "The Delray Way.”

He also said his campaign will include reflecting on what has worked for the city in the past and keeping that up, while altering what hasn’t been so successful.

“A lot of that is engaging our former leaders, engaging the community, organizations, and asking for input and really letting them lead the way,” he said. “Ensuring that whatever we have in motion, we keep in motion, and whatever we need to get in motion, we get in motion.”

Boylston has been a resident of Delray Beach for about 20 years and he’s served on several boards over the years.

He has been a city commission member since 2018.

